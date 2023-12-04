Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / NCLT issues notice to Byju's over BCCI plea claiming 158 cr default

NCLT issues notice to Byju's over BCCI plea claiming 158 cr default

PTI |
Dec 04, 2023 07:39 PM IST

NCLT issues notice to Byju's over BCCI plea claiming ₹158 cr default

The BCCI has filed a petition claiming dues of 158 crore as an operational creditor under section 9 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016.

HT Image

Admitting BCCI's plea, a two-member Bengaluru-based bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) issued notice to Think & Learn on November 28, 2023.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The NCLT order further said, "two weeks is granted to the Respondent (Byju's) to file a reply and one week thereafter is granted to the Applicant (BCCI) to file rejoinder, if any, after duly serving the copy on the other side."

The tribunal has directed to list the matter on December 22, 2023, for the next hearing in this matter.

During the proceedings, BCCI's counsel informed NCLT that a general notice was issued to Byju's through an e-mail dated January 6, 2023, with a default amount of 158 crore, excluding TDS.

Byju's first came on board back in 2019 when mobile manufacturer Oppo transferred the sponsorship rights to the online tutorial firm.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest cricket news, and Live score along with India vs South Africa Series and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bcci petition
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP