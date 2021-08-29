Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Need to strengthen batting by including him’: Vengsarkar names India youngster who can match ‘with the best'
cricket

‘Need to strengthen batting by including him’: Vengsarkar names India youngster who can match ‘with the best'

In an exclusive interaction with the news agency PTI, Vengsarkar said India should drop a bowler and bring in Suryakumar ahead of Hanuma Vihari as an extra batsman.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Dilip Vengsarkar and Team India collage.(File/BCCI)

After India’s humiliating defeat by an innings and 76 runs, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has strongly advocated for the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav for the fourth Test which begins in London on September 2.

Team India went through a horrendous batting collapse in both innings which allowed the hosts to level the series 1-1. After getting all-out for 78 in the first innings, the visitors were bowled out for 278, despite a solid 99-run stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. The middle-order once again didn’t live up to the expectation as the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane failed to show resilience.

Also read: Ollie Robinson: England's fresh pace face, seasoned approach

In an exclusive interaction with the news agency PTI, Vengsarkar said India should drop a bowler and bring in Suryakumar ahead of Hanuma Vihari as an extra batsman.

“I don't like to sound as if it's a knee-jerk reaction but I firmly believe we need to strengthen our batting line-up by including Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Hanuma Vihari. We should drop a bowler and go in with six batsmen,” Vengsarkar told PTI.

RELATED STORIES

The former India captain and selector believes that Surya, who has a 44 plus average in first-class cricket, has the talent and temperament to make a difference for India in the next Test match.

“Surya can match (in terms of skills) with the best in this Indian team and since he's around for sometime now he should be included before it's too late,” Vengsarkar said.

The two teams will play the fourth Test starting from September 2nd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dilip vengsarkar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ollie Robinson: England's fresh pace face, seasoned approach

Jadeja taken to hospital for a precautionary scan for suspected knee injury

Experience will be different: Mithali Raj on women's team maiden pink-ball Test

'In 54 minutes for 7 wickets to fall is a little bit hard to take'
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP