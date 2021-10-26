Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Need to take Afghanistan defeat in our stride, says Scotland captain Coetzer
Need to take Afghanistan defeat in our stride, says Scotland captain Coetzer

"This is a very good Afghanistan team with very good bowlers and this was a slightly tricky pitch and they bowled fantastically, so need to give credit to them. But Watt bowled well for us today, he was brilliant," Coetzer said after the game.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan celebrates the wicket of Kyle Coetzer of Scotland during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Scotland, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on Monday.(ANI)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 09:06 AM IST
ANI |

After suffering a 130-run defeat against Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said that his side needs to take this result in their stride and keep focusing on the upcoming matches.

"Clearly wasn't one of our better days. We have been playing some really good cricket but sometimes things don't go according to plan. This is a very good Afghanistan team with very good bowlers and this was a slightly tricky pitch and they bowled fantastically, so need to give credit to them. But Watt bowled well for us today, he was brilliant," Coetzer said after the game.

"We fought hard in the field, it's just a level check where the standards are. We got a bunch of players and we'll try to reflect that and get ready for the next game. The belief in the players is the key. The last thing we want is the guys to go back to the hotel and slip away into their rooms. I don't think they'll do that, as a group we'll sit together, take it in our stride, have a chat and try to bounce back," he added.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman stole the show with his fifer as Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in the Group 2 match.

If Mujeeb picked five, Rashid Khan took four wickets to dismantle Scotland batting as the five batsmen registered ducks during the chase.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan scored 190/4 at the end of 20 overs. Najibullah Zadran was dismissed on the final ball of the innings after he smashed 59 off 34 balls to steer Afghanistan to 190.

Afghanistan will next lock horns with Pakistan on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
