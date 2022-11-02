T20 World Cup: Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Fast bowler Paul van Meekeren took three wickets to lead the Netherlands to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe on Wednesday, ending the African side’s chances of making the semifinals at the T20 World Cup 2022. It was the Dutch side’s first win in the Super 12 tournament after three losses. Van Meekeren (3-29) and his pace partners Brandon Glover (2-29) and Bas de Leede (2-13) were influential in curtailing the Zimbabweans, who were dismissed in 19.2 overs for 117 after winning the toss and deciding to bat. But Zimbabwe lost 3-20 in six overs as van Meekeren and Glover made early inroads.

Sikandar Raza, who top-scored with an aggressive 40 from 24 balls, and Sean Williams (28 from 23) steadied with an innings-high 48-run partnership. But the pair were the only Zimbabweans to reach double figures. After Williams’ dismissal, another clump of wickets soon fell as Zimbabwe lost its last seven wickets for 49 runs.

In reply, the Netherlands scored 120-5 with 12 balls remaining. Max O’Dowd top-scored with 52 runs. “I was quite scrappy at the start", O'Dowd said. “It was important to adapt to the wicket. I took time to adapt but eventually adapted well to bat as long as I could.”

India and Bangladesh, each with four points from two wins in three matches, play the later match Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval. India, with a superior net run rate, is in second place and Bangladesh in third. First-place South Africa plays fifth-place Pakistan on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. South Africa has two wins and a no result for five points and Pakistan has a win and two losses for two competition points.