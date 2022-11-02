Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: ZIM aim to get campaign back on track against knocked out NED

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Zimbabwe face Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, on Wednesday. Zimbabwe will be looking to increase their chances in progressing to the next round. The Craig Ervine-led side have seen a dip in form lately. After defeating Pakistan, they crashed to losses against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Netherlands are the first team to get knocked out of the tournament and will be hoping to make an upset. Netherlands lost to Pakistan in their recent fixture, losing by six wickets in Perth. Defending a target of 92 runs, Netherlands failed to contain Pakistan, who reached 95 for four in 13.5 overs.

