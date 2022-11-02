Home / Cricket / Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: ZIM aim to get campaign back on track against knocked out NED
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: ZIM aim to get campaign back on track against knocked out NED

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 08:33 AM IST

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Zimbabwe face Netherlands on Wednesday. Follow here live score and latest updates of ZIM vs NED match, straight from Adelaide.

ZIM vs NED Live Score: Zimbabwe face Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, in Adelaide.
ZIM vs NED Live Score: Zimbabwe face Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, in Adelaide.(T20 World Cup Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Zimbabwe face Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, on Wednesday. Zimbabwe will be looking to increase their chances in progressing to the next round. The Craig Ervine-led side have seen a dip in form lately. After defeating Pakistan, they crashed to losses against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Netherlands are the first team to get knocked out of the tournament and will be hoping to make an upset. Netherlands lost to Pakistan in their recent fixture, losing by six wickets in Perth. Defending a target of 92 runs, Netherlands failed to contain Pakistan, who reached 95 for four in 13.5 overs.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 02, 2022 08:33 AM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'The guys are determined', said NED's Logan van Beek

    Ahead of the match, Netherlands' Van Beek said, "The novelty [of making it to Super 12s] has kind of worn off now after the first three games. We haven't put in a complete performance in these three games, and so the guys are determined to change that when it comes to these last two matches and walk away with at least one win, but hopefully two wins."

  • Nov 02, 2022 08:31 AM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'The guys are still positive', says ZIM captain Craig Ervine

    Ahead of the match, Zimbabwe captain Ervine said, "The real highlight for us would be to make the semis. I think that would really put the icing on the cake. The guys are still very positive that we'll get there. We've just got to come into these last two games with a lot of energy."

  • Nov 02, 2022 08:30 AM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Weather report

    The temperature in Adelaide is expected to be around 10-15 degrees Celsius. It is expected to be cloudy and rain also could play spoilsport.

  • Nov 02, 2022 08:28 AM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head

    Zimbabwe have won two T20Is vs Netherlands, with the Dutch grabbing victory in only one game. One match ended in a tie. Both sides met in the finals of World Cup qualifiers second round last July, with Zimbabwe coming out on top vs Netherlands.

  • Nov 02, 2022 08:25 AM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Squads

    Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

    Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten

  • Nov 02, 2022 08:18 AM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match, straight from Adelaide. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!

