Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands score after 3 overs is 9/2
Live

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands score after 3 overs is 9/2

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 28, 2023 02:15 PM IST

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands at 9/2 after 3 overs, Colin Ackermann at 4 runs and Wesley Barresi at 0 runs

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023. Match will start on 28 Oct 2023 at 02:00 PM
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, Match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.(Getty Images)

Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

Catch live score of the Australia vs New Zealand

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:15 PM
    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands at 9/2 after 3 overs

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Colin Ackermann 4 (4)
    Wesley Barresi 0 (2)
    Bangladesh
    Shoriful Islam 1/8 (2)

  • Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:15 PM
    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Colin Ackermann smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Netherlands at 8/2 after 2.4 overs

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! On the pads and pays the price. First boundary for Netherlands and it comes off Colin Ackermann's bat. On the pads from Shoriful Islam and he helps the ball on the way to take it to the fine leg boundary. Colin Ackermann off the mark.

  • Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:12 PM
    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Max O'Dowd is out and Netherlands at 4/2 after 2.2 overs

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Tanzid Hasan b Shoriful Islam.

  • Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:11 PM
    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands at 4/1 after 2 overs

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Wesley Barresi 0 (2)
    Max O'Dowd 0 (1)
    Bangladesh
    Taskin Ahmed 1/1 (1)

  • Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:09 PM
    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Vikramjit Singh is out and Netherlands at 3/1 after 1.4 overs

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Shakib Al Hasan b Taskin Ahmed.

  • Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:04 PM
    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands at 3/0 after 1 overs

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Max O'Dowd 0 (1)
    Vikramjit Singh 3 (5)
    Bangladesh
    Shoriful Islam 0/3 (1)

  • Sat, 28 Oct 2023 01:42 PM

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Netherlands Playing XI

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

  • Sat, 28 Oct 2023 01:42 PM

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

  • Sat, 28 Oct 2023 01:37 PM

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat

  • Sat, 28 Oct 2023 01:01 PM

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Match Details
    Match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 between Netherlands and Bangladesh to be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Netherlands Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.