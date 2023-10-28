Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands score after 3 overs is 9/2
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands at 9/2 after 3 overs, Colin Ackermann at 4 runs and Wesley Barresi at 0 runs
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023. Match will start on 28 Oct 2023 at 02:00 PM
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad
Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:15 PMNetherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands at 9/2 after 3 overs
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Netherlands
Colin Ackermann 4 (4)
Wesley Barresi 0 (2)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 1/8 (2)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:15 PMNetherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Colin Ackermann smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Netherlands at 8/2 after 2.4 overs
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! On the pads and pays the price. First boundary for Netherlands and it comes off Colin Ackermann's bat. On the pads from Shoriful Islam and he helps the ball on the way to take it to the fine leg boundary. Colin Ackermann off the mark.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:12 PMNetherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Max O'Dowd is out and Netherlands at 4/2 after 2.2 overs
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Tanzid Hasan b Shoriful Islam.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:11 PMNetherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands at 4/1 after 2 overs
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Netherlands
Wesley Barresi 0 (2)
Max O'Dowd 0 (1)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 1/1 (1)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:09 PMNetherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Vikramjit Singh is out and Netherlands at 3/1 after 1.4 overs
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Shakib Al Hasan b Taskin Ahmed.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 02:04 PMNetherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands at 3/0 after 1 overs
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Netherlands
Max O'Dowd 0 (1)
Vikramjit Singh 3 (5)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 0/3 (1)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 01:42 PM
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Netherlands Playing XI
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 01:42 PM
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 01:37 PM
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 01:01 PM
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023
Netherlands vs Bangladesh Match Details
Match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 between Netherlands and Bangladesh to be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.