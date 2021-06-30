'Never been desperate for captaincy': Pakistan Test vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the team's most dynamic performers of late. His performances with the bat across all formats has seen him not only displace former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed from the national team, but he is now being seen as a candidate for the team's captaincy in future.

He is the designated vice-captain in Test cricket and has been performing well in white ball cricket too. Rizwan has notched up centuries in all three formats and will be a key figure in Pakistan's upcoming white-ball tour of England in which the teams will lock horn in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.

Speaking to the media via a virtual press conference, Rizwan said that he has no captaincy as of now.

"I don't think about captaincy, because my job is to focus as a player," Rizwan said.

"I have never been desperate for captaincy. I'm the vice-captain, and whenever the captain needs help, I am happy to do it. Babar is one of the leading captains right now, and if you look at our past series, he's made some brilliant decisions. Even if three or four players put our heads together, his clarity of thought rose above it all.

"I don't feel pressure this way, and I enjoy my importance to the team. I relish the fact I am considered one of the main players of the team," he added.

The Pakistan national team is being led by star batsman Babar Azam across all three formats. Leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan is the vice-captain in the limited overs formats.

