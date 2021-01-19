'Never ever underestimate the Indians': Australia head coach Justin Langer after India's series win

Australia head coach Justin Langer could not stop singing praises of the Indian cricket team after they came back from 0-1 down to beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match series with the 'historic' win in Brisbane on Tuesday being the icing on the cake.

Terming the India vs Australia series an 'incredible one', Langer said he has learnt a lesson and that is to 'never ever underestimate the Indians.'

"India deserves full credit, they have been outstanding. We will learn a lot of lessons from this. You cannot take anything for granted, never ever underestimate the Indians, 1.5 billion [people in India] and you play in the senior team, you have to be really tough. I couldn't appreciate India enough," Langer told 7 cricket after India chased down a record 328 to beat Australia by three wickets in the fourth Test in Brisbane.

Langer also applauded Rishabh Pant for playing a match-winning knock on the final day of the Gabba Test. Pant and Shubman Gill played knocks of 89 and 91 as India recorded a famous three-wicket win over Australia.

"It was an incredible Test series, there is a winner and there is a loser. Test cricket is the winner, it is going to hurt us big time. It is an amazing effort, Pant's innings reminded me of Ben Stokes at Headingley actually. He came in, he was fearless and he will be lauded for that," Langer told 7Cricket.

"Young Shubman Gill also batted well, their young bowling attack kept us under pressure in the whole game. India deserves full credit.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue -- due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

Kohli had also returned home after the first Test as he along with wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl on the very day when the Indian team played out of its skin to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity.

(With ANI inputs)