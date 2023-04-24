New Hind SC seal Young Comrade Shield title

New Hind Sporting Club captured the Young Comrade Shield title after defeating Victory Cricket Club by 105 runs on the last day of the final on Sunday.

Brief scores: New Hind SC 364 & 264/5 in 40 overs (Siddhant Adhatrao 106*, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 64, Pranav Kela 30, Ayush Zimare 30) beat Victory CC 256 & 267 in 34.1 overs (Kaushal Tambe 83, Vaibhav Choughale 65, Suved Parkar 52; Nehal Katakdhond 3/27, Akshay Jambhekar 3/65) by 105 runs.

Summer Vacation Shield cricket tournament brief scores (final): Crown CC 167 in 43.2 overs (Parth Chandan 44) lost to Sportsfield CC 171/5 in 32.2 overs (Rahul Kodavoor 69, Sairaj Vinayagamoorthy 41) by 5 wickets.

MFA League: HDFC Bank edge past RBI

Siddhesh Butavle struck the lone goal as HDFC Bank beat Reserve Bank of India 1-0 in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the MFA League.

Bandra Gymkhana annual rink hockey tournament results (SF): Women: Bhilai Steel Plant 3 (Manisha Dhawal, Pooja Bhatt, Annu V) beat Sports Authority of India 2 (Sonali B, Himanshi Patil), Central Railway 8 (Yogita Bora 3, H Lalruatfeli 2, Preeti Dubey 2, Raju G) beat Sea View SC 0; Men: Mumbai Customs ‘A’ 6 (Iktidar Ishrat 3, Jayesh Jadhav 2, Venkatesh Devkar) beat Union Bank of India 3 (Advait Nachappa 2, Suraj Sahi), Republicans SC 3 (Shree Kishan Chourasia 2, Rama Shankar Sonkar) beat Mumbai Customs ‘B’ 2 (BK Mutthana Dharamvir Yadav).

