New look New Zealand squad depart for tour of Bangladesh and Pakistan

The 15-strong party, under the captaincy of Tom Latham, will have one warm-up game before the quick-fire series begins on 1st September.
PTI | , Auckland
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 09:34 PM IST
New Zealand squad depart for tour of Bangladesh and Pakistan(AP)

New Zealand's cricket squad left Auckland on Monday, bound for Bangladesh and a 5-match T20 international series in Dhaka.

The 15-strong party, under the captaincy of Tom Latham, will have one warm-up game before the quick-fire series begins on 1st September.

It's scheduled to conclude on the 10th September, with all matches played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

After that the Black Caps move on to Pakistan for 3 ODIs and five more T20 internationals in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

New Zealand Cricket has decided to rest several players who have commitments in the Indian Premier League, hence the absence of the likes of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson.  

The 2021 IPL season was suspended in in May due to a rise in Covid-19 cases among the franchises, but is set to resume on 19th September.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
