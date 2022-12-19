New Zealand announce two different captains and coaches for India, Pakistan ODI tours

New Zealand have decided to go with two different captains for their upcoming ODI series in India and Pakistan. Just four days separate New Zealand's last ODI in Pakistan and first in India and Kane Williamson will be leading them in the former. He will then be rested for the tour of India and Tom Latham will take his place as captain.

New Zealand will be touring Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs. This will be their first Test series in the country since 2002 and Williamson is set to play for them in both matches. The ODI series will be held between January 10 and 14.

Their tour of India, on the other hand, consists of three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI will be played on January 18 while the last is scheduled for January 24. This will be followed by the T20I series from January 27 to February 1. Former batter Luke Ronchi will be the head-coach for the three-match ODI series against India in January with Gary Stead and Shane Jurgensen flying back after the Pakistan series. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and middle-order batter Henry Nicholls were recalled to the ODI squad named for the two tours with a maiden call-up for all-rounder Henry Shipley.

The two series in the sub-continent will be crucial for New Zealand as they prepare for the ICC World Cup in India next year. “This is a great opportunity to take on two quality white-ball sides in sub-continental conditions," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said. “It’s going to be tough cricket against world-class opposition which should prove a real test of a player’s skill and temperament.

“With the one-day World Cup less than a year away in India, it’s the perfect time to be playing these sides at home as we look to nail down our game-plans, and understand the different situations and conditions we may encounter.”

New Zealand squads for ODI series against India and Pakistan: Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODI’s only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only).

