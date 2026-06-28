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New Zealand close on series victory amid emotional farewell for Ben Stokes

The hosts ended on 103-4, still needing 270 runs to secure a 2-1 victory in the series after New Zealand declared their second innings on 288-9.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 11:23 pm IST
Reuters |
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Ben Stokes’ hopes of a winning send-off in his final international appearance were hanging by a thread in the third test with New Zealand on the brink of a series victory over England at the close on the fourth day at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Ben Stokes announced his retirement on Sunday. (AFP)

The hosts ended on 103-4, still needing 270 runs to secure a 2-1 victory in the series after New Zealand declared their second innings on 288-9.

On the ground where Bazball was born four years ago with England chasing down 299 to beat New Zealand in 50 overs, the curtain will come down on the Stokes captaincy era at the end of the match.

Led by Stokes, England blazed away in similar fashion in a breathless evening session but the loss of four wickets means New Zealand are in a dominant position heading into the fifth and final day.

STOKES OPENS BATTING

Stokes announced his retirement during a lengthy afternoon spell with the ball and promoted himself to opener to launch a dizzying pursuit of a victory target of 373.

Sears retired hurt with a finger injury but returned to the crease at the fall of the ninth wicket to help Mitchell reach his landmark.

 
ben stokes
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