Ben Stokes’ hopes of a winning send-off in his final international appearance were hanging by a thread in the third test with New Zealand on the brink of a series victory over England at the close on the fourth day at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Ben Stokes announced his retirement on Sunday. (AFP)

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The hosts ended on 103-4, still needing 270 runs to secure a 2-1 victory in the series after New Zealand declared their second innings on 288-9.

On the ground where Bazball was born four years ago with England chasing down 299 to beat New Zealand in 50 overs, the curtain will come down on the Stokes captaincy era at the end of the match.

Led by Stokes, England blazed away in similar fashion in a breathless evening session but the loss of four wickets means New Zealand are in a dominant position heading into the fifth and final day.

STOKES OPENS BATTING

Stokes announced his retirement during a lengthy afternoon spell with the ball and promoted himself to opener to launch a dizzying pursuit of a victory target of 373.

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{{^usCountry}} He hit Zak Foulkes over his head and into the stands off the 11th ball of the innings -- the earliest any England player has hit a six in a test. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He hit Zak Foulkes over his head and into the stands off the 11th ball of the innings -- the earliest any England player has hit a six in a test. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There was another six in the fourth over off Nathan Smith before Stokes holed out to mid-wicket off Foulkes, for 30 off 20 balls, departing to a standing ovation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was another six in the fourth over off Nathan Smith before Stokes holed out to mid-wicket off Foulkes, for 30 off 20 balls, departing to a standing ovation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jacob Bethell went four balls later for a duck and Harry Brook, the favourite to succeed Stokes as test captain, followed for 21 from nine balls after hitting his first ball for six, giving concussion substitute Foulkes his third wicket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jacob Bethell went four balls later for a duck and Harry Brook, the favourite to succeed Stokes as test captain, followed for 21 from nine balls after hitting his first ball for six, giving concussion substitute Foulkes his third wicket. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The loss of Ben Duckett to Ben Sears in the penultimate over left England 103-4 after 15 wild overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The loss of Ben Duckett to Ben Sears in the penultimate over left England 103-4 after 15 wild overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell made a courageous 100 not out off 241 balls, overcoming a series of blows to the head, forearm and hands to complete his sixth test century. He struck ten fours and one six in a stay of almost seven hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell made a courageous 100 not out off 241 balls, overcoming a series of blows to the head, forearm and hands to complete his sixth test century. He struck ten fours and one six in a stay of almost seven hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Sears retired hurt with a finger injury but returned to the crease at the fall of the ninth wicket to help Mitchell reach his landmark.

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