Things have not worked out as expected for New Zealand on the Wellington pitch, with India firmly in control at 486/4 and holding a 118-run lead on Day 3 of the first Test. The hosts are surely on the back foot, with the match gradually slipping out of their reach. But they have only themselves to blame.

New Zealand are on the back foot at the end of Day 3 in Wellington. (AFP) more less

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At the start of the match, the grass cover at the Basin Reserve pitch was 15 millimetres, giving an impression that it was tailor-made for pacers all through. India did manage to exploit those conditions in the first session of Day 1 but in the subsequent sessions, the surface started to change, and by the third day it became a belter with much of the greenness gone.

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New Zealand are now feeling the absence of a frontline spinner in their attack, having gone in with four pacers who have struggled to make much of an impact with the ball.

Deep Dive Why did New Zealand leave out a frontline spinner for the Wellington Test? New Zealand read the grass on the Basin Reserve pitch as a sign that pace bowlers would be effective and selected four pacers. Bowling coach Jacob Oram later admitted they may have misjudged the surface. How did the Wellington pitch change during the first Test? The pitch had 15 millimetres of grass at the start and helped India’s pacers early on Day 1. By Day 3, much of the greenness had gone, and the surface was playing well for batting. How did the batting-friendly Wellington pitch affect India’s position in the Test? India made 486/4 by stumps on Day 3, taking a 118-run lead over New Zealand’s first-innings 368. KL Rahul scored 136, while Devdutt Padikkal made 80.

New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram admitted that the hosts may have read too much into the grass cover on the Wellington pitch. He acknowledged that the surface had turned out to be a good one for batting, with the grass not offering the kind of assistance they had anticipated.

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{{^usCountry}} "That's a great question, and I think you know the answer to that,” Oram said about not picking a frontline spinner, while addressing the media after play on day three. “Look, grass isn't the issue. There's plenty of grass out there, but it's just probably not the colour we would have liked. And yeah, we fell into it [the trap] as well. It's a very nice wicket to bat on." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That's a great question, and I think you know the answer to that,” Oram said about not picking a frontline spinner, while addressing the media after play on day three. “Look, grass isn't the issue. There's plenty of grass out there, but it's just probably not the colour we would have liked. And yeah, we fell into it [the trap] as well. It's a very nice wicket to bat on." {{/usCountry}}

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Oram praises Nicholls, Phillips

After being put into bat, No.3 Henry Nicholls' unbeaten 175 held New Zealand's first innings together as the hosts posted 368. He shared a 216-run stand with Glenn Phillips, who scored his second Test century, after the Kiwis had slumped to 70/5 early on Day 1.

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Oram also pointed to the lack of pace and bounce on the surface, saying it had not offered the conditions New Zealand were accustomed to at home. While he felt the pitch had surprised them, he was careful not to use it as an excuse for his side falling behind in the contest.

“Thank God for [Henry] Nicholls and [Glenn] Phillips for getting us a nice total, but once guys get in, the pace and bounce that we've become accustomed to here is not quite there. It feels like a day or two too early in terms of the lack of pace and bounce. But that's not the reason we're behind either. The wicket is not what we expected, but it's not the complete answer to why we're 100 runs behind," he said.

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