New Zealand hold nerve to beat West Indies by 8 runs and reach Women’s T20 World Cup final

AP |
Oct 19, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Suzie Bates held her nerve in the final over as New Zealand advanced to the Women’s T20 World Cup final for the first time in 14 years with an eight-run victory over West Indies on Friday.

New Zealand players celebrate after winning the match(REUTERS)
New Zealand players celebrate after winning the match(REUTERS)

Bates (1-6) bowled her only over with West Indies needing 15 more runs to win the semifinal match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. She conceded a four off the first delivery before taking a wicket and conceding only two runs in the rest of the over.

Eden Carson took 3-29, while Amelia Kerr picked up 2-14 in four overs, as New Zealand restricted West Indies' chase to 120-8 in 20 overs. This was after 2016 champion West Indies had bowled well enough to restrain New Zealand to a competitive 128-9 after the White Ferns chose to bat first.

New Zealand is twice runners-up in this tournament – 2009 and 2010.

It will now take on South Africa in Sunday's final at Dubai, where first-time champions will be crowned.

South Africa stunned defending champion Australia in the first semifinal on Thursday, winning by eight wickets to reach its second straight final.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
