New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch NZ vs AUS live on TV and online

Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand face a must-win situation when the hosts take on Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday, October 3. Mitchell Marsh's Australia won the opening match of the three-game series as the visitors chased down the target of 182 with six wickets in hand and 21 balls to spare, owing to the skipper's whirlwind knock of 85 runs off 43 balls with the help of 9 fours and 5 sixes. New Zealand and Australia will face each other in the 2nd T20I on Friday. (AFP)

Earlier, New Zealand posted 181/6 in the allotted twenty overs despite being 6/3 in the second over. Tim Robinson played a knock of 106 runs off 66 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes, but this innings went in vain as Australia cruised home.

A defeat in the second T20I will give New Zealand's opponents an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Ben Sears.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe.

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the second T20I between New Zealand and Australia

When will the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia take place?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be played on Friday, October 3. The contest will begin at 11:45 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 11:15 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia take place?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.