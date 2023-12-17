Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: 1st ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023 to start at 03:30 AM
Live

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 17, 2023 02:40 AM IST

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023. Match will start at 03:30 AM

Venue : University Oval, Dunedin

New Zealand squad -
Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Adithya Ashok, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke
Bangladesh squad -
Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 17 Dec 2023 02:40 AM
    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details
Topics
New Zealand Bangladesh Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2023
