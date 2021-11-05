NZ vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Can Namibia stage upset against formidable New Zealand?
New Zealand vs Namibia (NZ vs NAM) T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will look to keep their T20 World Cup campaign intact when they take on minnows Namibia at the Sharjah Stadium on Friday afternoon. New Zealand currently stand third on the Group 2 points table and a win will take them to second place, giving them the much-needed booster in the semi-final qualification three-way race - with Afghanistan and India still in contention. Namibia, on the other hand, are participating for the first time in the competition and would look to cause an upset to make this edition a more memorable one. The team had shown terrific form in the opening round, but suffered consecutive defeats at the Super 12 stage. Catch the LIVE Updates of New Zealand vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 05 Nov 2021 02:44 PM
Maiden encounter
This is the first-ever meeting between New Zealand and Namibia in T20I.
-
Fri, 05 Nov 2021 02:39 PM
Complete squads:
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
-
Fri, 05 Nov 2021 02:30 PM
Area of concern for Kiwis
After a remarkable win against India and Scotland, skipper Kane Williamson still feels that his side's bowling has been slightly patchy, an area which they would like to improve upon. "We were patchy with the ball but we need to move on. Credit to Scotland for the way they played and hit the ball out of the park. We were tested and we need to learn from this," skipper Williamson had said.
-
Fri, 05 Nov 2021 02:22 PM
Problems in the Namibian camp
Namibia batters have so far got good starts but they have failed to carry forward the momentum, resulting in the failure to convert it into big scores. If the side manages to get a big total on the board, they have strong chances of setting up an upset against a formidable New Zealand.
Namibia also has been heavily reliant on David Wiese but this time others also would be needed to chip in.
-
Fri, 05 Nov 2021 02:15 PM
Mood in the other camp
Namibia, on the other hand, have produced a remarkable display considering this is their maiden appearance in the tournament. Despite the defeat against Pakistan in their previous encounter, the team put up a spirited show and would be look to repeat it again and cause an upset, setting the perfect tone for the tournament.
-
Fri, 05 Nov 2021 02:09 PM
New Zealand's campaign so far
After going down against Pakistan, the Kane Williamson led-unit have recorded two consecutive wins -- first defeating India by 8 wickets and then edging past Scotland by 16 runs. Can they turn it into a hattrick?
-
Fri, 05 Nov 2021 01:58 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Namibia, which will be played at the Sharjah Stadium. The match will start at 3:30 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 3:00 PM.