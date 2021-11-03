New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Charged-up Kiwis face struggling Scotland in Dubai
- New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: New Zealand will be aiming to strengthen their semi-final charge against Scotland. Follow NZ vs SCO Live Score and Updates.
New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: New Zealand will look to capitalize on the momentum after a comprehensive win over India when they take on Scotland in the Super 12 game of Group 2 on Wednesday. Kane Williamson's side enjoyed a dominant outing against India, sealing an 8-wicket victory to register its first win of the edition. Scotland, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in the Super 12, having lost both of their opening games to Afghanistan and Namibia respectively.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 03 Nov 2021 02:22 PM
H2H Record
The two sides have met only once in T20Is before – in the 2009 T20 World Cup.
In a rain-shortened game, Scotland put out an exemplary display with the bat, scoring 89/4 in 7 overs. Kyle Coetzer, the current captain of the side, had scored 33 off just 15 deliveries in the game.
However, New Zealand chased down the target with an over to spare.
-
Wed, 03 Nov 2021 02:18 PM
Scotland look to end struggles
Kyle Coetzer's men entered the Super 12 stage high on confidence, winning all of their three games in Round 1 – including a victory against Bangladesh. However, the side stumbled in Group 2 with a landslide defeat to Afghanistan (by 130 runs) in its opening game, and a four-wicket loss to Namibia.
Against New Zealand, Scotland will be aiming to improve on their performance.
-
Wed, 03 Nov 2021 02:14 PM
New Zealand aim to strengthen semi-final chances
The Kane Williamson-led side had a shaky start to the campaign against Pakistan, but New Zealand made amends in their next game against India as the side thoroughly outclassed Virat Kohli and co. by 8 wickets. It was an all-round performance with the ball for New Zealand, as all bowlers bar Mitchell Santner were among the wickets. Opener Daryl Mitchell also showed promise with an unbeaten 49 in the run-chase.
-
Wed, 03 Nov 2021 01:55 PM
New Zealand vs Scotland, Match 32
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 2021 T20 World Cup, Match 32: New Zealand vs Scotland. The ‘BlackCaps’ gained momentum after a comprehensive 8-wicket win over India in their previous game, and will aim to continue on the good run against Scotland on Wednesday.