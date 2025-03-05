NZ vs SA LIVE Score, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final: New Zealand, South Africa clash for a date with India in final
NZ vs SA Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final: After India outclassed Australia in Dubai yesterday, the focus has now shifted to Lahore, where South Africa will take on New Zealand in the second semifinal. The two teams have shown great consistency over the years in the 50-over format and now they have a chance to add an accolade to their names. South Africa played the final of the T20 World Cup last year, and now they will be looking to set up a rematch against India in the Champions Trophy final. The Proteas topped Group B with two wins and a draw after their match against Australia was washed out due to rain. They have assessed the conditions in Pakistan well and produced clinical results against Afghanistan and England....Read More
On the other hand, New Zealand comfortably qualified for the semifinals, but the loss to India in their last group stage has a bit derailed their momentum. The Kiwis outclassed the hosts Pakistan in the opening match to start their campaign on a high note and instantly became one of the favourites for the title. They would also be desperate to get a rematch of the group stage in the final to get their revenge for the defeat. They have a good mix of spinners and pacers in their line-up who can exploit the Lahore conditions well. They will also be riding high on confidence as they beat a depleted South Africa in Lahore by six wickets last month in a tri-series match ahead of the Champions Trophy.
South Africa has already suffered a big blow during their last league match against England, where Aiden Markram sustained a right hamstring injury and didn't take part in the match after leaving the field in the 31st over. The Proteas have already roped in left-arm spin bowling all-rounder George Linde as a cover for injured Markram but they are still hoping for their vice-captain to get fit in time.
Meanwhile, the positive update for them is that Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi have recovered from illness and trained last evening to be ready for the big clash.
In the semifinal 1, India registered a comfortable win over Australia to book a spot for another final of an ICC event. Virat Kohli set up the foundation of India's other successful chase with an 84-run knock. The batting maestro controlled the chase when India lost their openers while chasing the 265-run target in Dubai. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stitched 91 off 111 balls for the third wicket and anchored the chase. Iyer scored 45 runs off 62 balls to give support to Kohli as the duo put pressure on the Australians with their running between the wickets. KL Rahul finished with 42 not out off 34 balls, while Hardik Pandya scored 28 runs off 24 balls as India registered the highest chase against Australia in an ICC event.
The winners of Wednesday's second semi-final will meet India for the title in Dubai on Sunday.
South Africa have a history of coming up short on the global stage, losing their 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final to Australia and the T20 World Cup final to India last year.
NZ vs SA LIVE Score, Champions Trophy Semi-Final: South Africa outclassed Afghanistan and England in their group stage while the match against Australia got washed out. However, Temba Bavuma is well aware of the challenges posed by New Zealand, who beat hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh before losing to India in Group A.
Bavuma, De Zorzi fit for clash!
NZ vs SA LIVE Score, Champions Trophy Semi Final: The positive update for them is that Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi have recovered from illness and trained last evening to be ready for the big clash.
NZ vs SA LIVE Score, Champions Trophy Semi Final: The Proteas have roped in left-arm spin bowling all-rounder George Linde as a cover for injured Aiden Markram ahea of semis againstNew Zealand. Markram, who captained South Africa in their final league game against England, sustained a right hamstring injury and didn't take part in the match after leaving the field in the 31st over.
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Score, Semi Final: After a breathtaking semi-final 1, it's time to find out who joins India in the Champions Trophy summit clash on Sunday, when New Zealand take on South Africa in the second semis at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. New Zealand suffered their only loss of the tournament thus far to India on Sunday, while South Africa have won two out of three games, with the one against Australia washed out. Can the Proteas reach their second con secutive ICC final? Watch out for this space as we bring you all the live action.