NZ vs SA LIVE Score, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final: New Zealand, South Africa clash for a date with India in final

NZ vs SA Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final: After India outclassed Australia in Dubai yesterday, the focus has now shifted to Lahore, where South Africa will take on New Zealand in the second semifinal. The two teams have shown great consistency over the years in the 50-over format and now they have a chance to add an accolade to their names. South Africa played the final of the T20 World Cup last year, and now they will be looking to set up a rematch against India in the Champions Trophy final. The Proteas topped Group B with two wins and a draw after their match against Australia was washed out due to rain. They have assessed the conditions in Pakistan well and produced clinical results against Afghanistan and England.

On the other hand, New Zealand comfortably qualified for the semifinals, but the loss to India in their last group stage has a bit derailed their momentum. The Kiwis outclassed the hosts Pakistan in the opening match to start their campaign on a high note and instantly became one of the favourites for the title. They would also be desperate to get a rematch of the group stage in the final to get their revenge for the defeat. They have a good mix of spinners and pacers in their line-up who can exploit the Lahore conditions well. They will also be riding high on confidence as they beat a depleted South Africa in Lahore by six wickets last month in a tri-series match ahead of the Champions Trophy.

South Africa has already suffered a big blow during their last league match against England, where Aiden Markram sustained a right hamstring injury and didn't take part in the match after leaving the field in the 31st over. The Proteas have already roped in left-arm spin bowling all-rounder George Linde as a cover for injured Markram but they are still hoping for their vice-captain to get fit in time.

Meanwhile, the positive update for them is that Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi have recovered from illness and trained last evening to be ready for the big clash.

In the semifinal 1, India registered a comfortable win over Australia to book a spot for another final of an ICC event. Virat Kohli set up the foundation of India's other successful chase with an 84-run knock. The batting maestro controlled the chase when India lost their openers while chasing the 265-run target in Dubai. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stitched 91 off 111 balls for the third wicket and anchored the chase. Iyer scored 45 runs off 62 balls to give support to Kohli as the duo put pressure on the Australians with their running between the wickets. KL Rahul finished with 42 not out off 34 balls, while Hardik Pandya scored 28 runs off 24 balls as India registered the highest chase against Australia in an ICC event.

The winners of Wednesday's second semi-final will meet India for the title in Dubai on Sunday.