New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Only T20I in Auckland, live score and updates

Veteran Ross Taylor and rising star Henry Nicholls both smashed centuries as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 115 runs in the third one-day international in Nelson on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

Taylor top-scored with 137, and Nicholls was unbeaten on 124 off just 80 balls, lifting the hosts to 364 for four after they lost the toss and were sent in to bat. It was a record ODI score at Nelson’s Saxton Oval, where the average is just 275, and Sri Lanka never looked like reaching the mammoth total.

The visitors will be hoping to go back home with a win in the only T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 11:16 IST