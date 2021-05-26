'Next test was positive & they took me to non-bubble floor': Sandeep Warrier explains the scene after testing positive

Kolkata Knight Rider’s Sandeep Warrier was one of the cricketers who contracted the Coronavirus inside the IPL 2021 bio-bubble before the tournament was indefinitely suspended. The right-arm fast bowler didn’t play any game this season but before he could get a chance, the rising cases in the camps of other franchises forced the organisers to postpone the league.

Sandeep is on the road to recovery and has been training for the last week. In an interview with Cricket Next, the pacer narrated the entire series of events that he went through and said he had no idea how he contracted the virus being in the bio-secure bubble.

“I have no idea how it started. On May 2, we had an RT-PCR test. That morning itself, I was not feeling well. So I quarantined myself after informing KKR. That test came negative for me, I guess it came positive for Varun Chakravarthy. He was quarantined on another floor. Since I was negative I thought it will be just a normal viral fever,” Sandeep was quoted as saying.

“But since Varun came positive, we took another test, and I turned positive. By then, I had realised it was COVID because my wife (Aarthi) is a doctor. She told me you have covid, and the next test result will be positive for sure. She had covid six-seven months back. She had the same symptoms. She saw me on a video call and knew it was covid.

“I informed that to the team doctor. The next test was positive, and they took me to the non-bubble floor,” he added.

Sandeep further gave an update on his recovery said he has been affected by the post-covid symptoms which are taking a toll on his body while training.

“I’ve been training for the past week. I am feeling a lot better now. The advantage was that, even in the first test where I came positive (for COVID-19), my reading was very low. In the first RT-PCR test itself, my reading was around 25. By the second test itself, it came to 31. In the subsequent tests, it came negative. The COVID effect was not very high, but I feel the post-covid has affected me quite a bit. I have been training for the last one week, and that alone is taking a toll on me,” he said.