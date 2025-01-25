Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of T20Is vs England, Rinku Singh to miss 2nd, 3rd match; Dube, Ramandeep named replacements

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out from the ongoing five-match T20I series against England after sustaining a side strain injury in the practice session ahead of the 2nd T20I in Chennai. “Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management,” the BCCI said in an official release, just hours before the second game of the five-match series. All-rounder Nitish Kumar has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Rinku Singh will miss the second and third T20Is. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI10_09_2024_000273A)(PTI)

On the other hand, left-handed batter Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the 1st T20I against England on January 22. He is progressing well and is being monitored closely by the BCCI Medical Team. However, as a precautionary measure, he has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against England.

The Senior Selection Committee has now included Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh in the squad.

The BCCI did not provide any update on the left-handed opening batter Abhishek Sharma, who twisted his ankle during a practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Hence, it looks likely that there is nothing serious about Abhishek's injury.

Shivam Dube to join squad in Rajkot

Shivam Dube will join the squad in Rajkot ahead of the third T20I on Tuesday, January 28.

India had won the first T20I against England quite comprehensively after chasing down the target of 133 inside 13 overs.

India have had a commendable record in the shortest format since the beginning of 2024. Suryakumar Yadav is yet to lose a T20I series ever since taking over from Rohit Sharma as the full-time captain.

Under Suryakumar Yadav, India defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa last year in the shortest format. Axar Patel was promoted to vice-captain ahead of the series against England.

Mohammed Shami also returned to the India squad after being sidelined for more than a year due to a knee injury. However, he was not part of the playing XI in the first T20I. It remains to be seen whether he gets a game later in this series.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.