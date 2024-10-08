Nitish Rana's clear message to KKR for retention: 'I have scored runs every year; haven't received any calls yet'

Left-handed batter Nitish Rana has made his intentions clear regarding which team he wants to play in the next season of IPL as the BCCI has announced the rules for player retention ahead of the mega auction. Rana has been one of the consistent performers in the cash-rich league in the past few years and scored 2636 runs in 107 matches, which includes 18 half-centuries. Rana joined the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018 and also led them in the 2023 edition when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out for the entire season due to injury. Nitish Rana has also led KKR in the past.(PTI)

However, the defending IPL champions now have the tricky task of picking and choosing players for retention ahead of the auction. With a maximum of 6 players allowed for retention and RTM, Rana might fall behind in the pecking order as KKR possesses several match-winners in the squad.

Ahead of the players' retention announcement, Rana has made it clear that he wants to play for KKR next season, although the franchise has not contacted him yet regarding their plans.

"I have been serving KKR for the past seven years," Rana told the Times of India. "It's not in my hands if I will be retained; it's up to KKR management to decide. I haven't received any calls yet. I have scored runs for KKR every year, and if they consider me an asset, they will retain me. I want to play for KKR," Rana added.

‘Ready to take control of the team again’: Nitish Rana

The left-handed batter shifted his base from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh last year, and now he is raring to help his team and also ready to take over the captaincy responsibilities in case the team needs him.

"I haven't discussed this (on availabilities) with the coach or selectors yet. However, players like Rinku (Singh), Yash Dayal, and Dhruv Jurel won't be available for initial matches, so we'll see some new faces replacing those playing for the country. I am ready to take control of the team again. If the association feels I'm capable, I can take on the captaincy," he said in the same interaction.