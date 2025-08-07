Sachin Tendulkar says, ‘No batsman will like India pacer Mohammed Siraj’ as he is…

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was full of admiration for Mohammed Siraj’s relentless show on the England tour, as he ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the series. Siraj stood up on the big occasions and claimed five-wicket hauls at Edgbaston and the Oval to help India register crucial victories. In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Siraj stepped up when India needed him most, delivering a game-changing spell at the Oval. With a fifer in the second innings, he ran riot with the old ball and turned the tide in India's favour to help the visitors register a famous win. Sachin Tendulkar heaped massive praise on Mohammed Siraj.(PTI and AP Images)

Tendulkar lauded Siraj for his fearless display across the series, noting how his sharp swing consistently troubled the opposition batters and how he impressively maintained his pace even on the final day of the contest.

"Unbelievable. Superb approach. I love his attitude. I love the spring in his legs," Tendulkar said. “For a fast bowler to be constantly in your face like that, no batsman will like it. And the approach he had till the end on the last day, I could hear commentators also saying he bowled around 90mph (145kph) on the last day after having bowled more than 1000 deliveries in the series. That shows his courage and big heart,” Tendulkar said on his Reddit account.

Siraj's most definitive effort came on the fifth day of the final Test at the Oval, when his singular grit helped India bowl out England for 367 in a chase of 374. He was named Player of the Match for claiming nine wickets across two innings.

Sachin hails Siraj for delivering knockout punches on regular basis

The batting icon asserted that Siraj often gets under the radar and doesn't get the credit he deserves, despite regularly delivering the knockout punches on a regular basis.

“The way he started on the last day was remarkable and he has always been instrumental, playing a key role whenever we need him, whenever we want him to deliver that knockout punch, he's been able to do that consistently in the past, and so was the case in this series. The way he picked all those wickets and performed, he doesn't get the credit he deserves,” he added.