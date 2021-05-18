No new information: Cameron Bancroft backtracks on his claims on Sandpapergate - Report

Australia cricketer Cameron Bancroft has reportedly backtracked on his recent claims regarding the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal that had rocked Cricket Australia. In a recent interview, the 28-year-old had hinted that Aussie bowlers might have known about the ball-tampering that took place during the 3rd Test against South Africa at Newlands in 2018.

Cricket Australia's integrity unit had reached out to Bancroft, as per reports on Monday, to seek any new information he may wish to share with the board on the subject.

But according to a report published in Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, Bancroft has told CA that he has no new significant information.

"Bancroft, who is playing county cricket in the UK, had responded overnight on Monday in a conciliatory manner and indicated that he did not have significant new information to share with CA," the 'Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, quoting sources familiar with the situation, reported.

"Bancroft is said to have told CA he is supportive of the investigation and satisfied with the outcome," the report added.

The report also stated that "the matter is now unlikely to escalate".

The 28-year-old Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball in the third Test against South Africa in 2018. In an interview with the Guardian last week, Bancroft was twice asked if the bowlers knew about his actions and both times he said it was “pretty self-explanatory”.

The trio of Bancroft, then skipper Steve Smith, and his deputy David Warner were banned for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal.

While Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, Smith and Warner were suspended for a year each.

