'No one would be scared of Kane Williamson alone': Parthiv Patel lists biggest hurdles for Kohli's India in WTC final

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's New Zealand and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand is slated to take place in Southampton, England, beginning on June 18. Even though the much-awaited clash is still 16 days away, the buzz around it is plenty. Former cricketers and experts have already begun voicing their opinions on various aspects of the summit clash.

Joining the bandwagon is former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel. The southpaw, who played four Tests against the Kiwis, shared his views on what could be New Zealand's biggest strength during the grand finale of the two-year event.

According to Parthiv, the Black Caps, who initially entered the tournaments as undergods, get 100 percent out of each player. While speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, he said:

"I think New Zealand's biggest strength is to come up as a team in the game. I think, yes, all the teams have their superstars, but they (The Kiwis) know their limitations, they know if someone's capable of scoring 40 or 50 in a limited time and get 100% out of each player."

The 36-year-old from Gujarat also stated that New Zealand are not dependent solely on a couple of players and that their consistency stands out.

If you look at their names – no one would be scared of Kane Williamson alone, no one will be scared of Tom Latham alone or all their fast bowlers. Their ability to perform together. I think that's so important; as far as New Zealand's performance is concerned in ICC trophies."

New Zealand, before taking part in the WTC final, will square off against England in a two-match Test series beginning on June 2. On the other hand, India will begin their jumbo tour to the UK with the high-octane encounter followed by a five-match Test series against England.