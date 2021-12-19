No place for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as ex-Pakistan cricketer picks T20 team for 2021; four Indians make list

It's the end of the year, well just two more weeks to go, and it is time for all cricket followers to pick their best from the 2021. And former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria began the trend on Sunday by picking his T20 team for 2021 which includes some of the big names from the year while some stars from the format fail to make the list.

Announcing his team on his YouTube channel, Kaneria picked 12 men for his team which features four Indians, three from Pakistan, two each from England and Australia and one from New Zealand.

He picked the Pakistan opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as his openers, who have combined to score 1165 runs as a pair with five century stands and two half-centuries. He completed the top order line-up with the inclusion of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who has scored 589 runs at 65.44 with a strike rate of 143.40 with a century and five fifties.

Kaneria's side has been packed with as many as four all-rounders, who form the middle order - Liam Livingstone, who was one of England's top performers in the T20 World Cup, Australia World Cup hero Mitchell Marsh and the Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

The veteran then packed his bowling attack with three lethal pacers in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah and a spinner in leg-spinner in Adam Zampa. Kaneria eventually added a 12th man in Rishabh Pant.

Some of the notable misses from the team includes the Indian opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and the former T20I skipper Virat Kohli. The list also does not the Man of the series from T20 World Cup, David Warner.