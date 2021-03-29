'No rest days': India captain Virat Kohli begins training for IPL 2021

When it comes to dedication towards fitness in the Indian cricket team, skipper Virat Kohli ranks at the top of the list. Since taking over the reins of the national team, Kohli has brought about a revolution by laying emphasis on fitness. The captain has led from the front and shown the way to fellow seniors and youngsters. He's set the benchmark very high and that's the reason Indian players have become increasingly fit and agile.

After the culmination of the India vs England ODI series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday, which India won 2-1, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper decided to continue working on his fitness ahead of the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season. He was a part of every match during the 52-day long tour but for him, there are "no rest days."

He took to Twitter to post a video of himself running on a treadmill. He captioned the video saying: "No rest days. From here on its all about speed #IPL."

His teammate and wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers commented on Kohli's post, announcing that he is on his way to joining the team.

"Loving the form @imVkohli.. I’m all packed to join the team," said de Villiers.

In response, Kohli took a hilarious dig on ABD, checking if he's still got in him. His response was: "Hope you're still fast between the wickets."

ABD then responded to Kohli's comment and challenged him for a race. "Let’s race tomorrow to find out," said de Villiers.

Rising star and RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal joined the banter and said he can't wait to begin training with the seniors.

Kohli scored 172 runs in the 4 Tests, topped the T20I highest run-getters chart with 231 runs in 5 matches, and scored 129 in the three ODIs.

Kohli's fitness video on Twitter continues to inspire people, especially the young generation. While most people would opt to rest for a bit after a long tour, Kohli decided against wasting a single day.

RCB begin their IPL 2021 campaign against the Mumbai Indians in the season opener on April 9.