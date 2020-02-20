No sun, no turn as spinners develop cold feet in Ranji Trophy

cricket

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 10:02 IST

In the first week of February last year, Nagpur was hot enough for visitors to take dietary precautions, and the Jamtha stadium to have a sun-baked pitch for the Ranji Trophy final. Unsurprisingly, spinners ruled the roost, taking 29 of the 40 wickets that fell as Vidarbha retained the title by defeating Saurashtra.

The biggest fish that was caught in the spin web was Cheteshwar Pujara. He had just returned from a defining tour of Australia where his batting had led India to their first series win there. Young Vidarbha left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate dismissed him for one and nought, Pujara looking more like a batsman at the crossroads than one awash with recent success. The wicket wasn’t a square turner, but had enough grip for spinners.

Sarwate, who took two fifers (11 wickets), trumped Saurashtra left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who too returned a six-wicket innings haul (7 wickets), as Vidarbha won for the second time in a row. Both finished with over 50 wickets last season—Jadeja was the second-highest wicket-taker with 59 scalps from 11 matches and Sarwate was third (55). The top five bowlers of the 2018-19 season were spinners, left-arm orthodox at that. In the 2017-18 season, seven out of the top 10 wicket-takers were spinners—the Northeast teams in their infancy who account for spinners taking wickets in a heap in the Plate division were a year from making their entry.

This season though Jadeja and Sarwate are not even among the top 20 in the list. Jadeja has particularly struggled, taking just 21 wickets from eight matches despite bowling over 275 overs. The top five has four pacers and a spinner, and although the top 10 include four spinners, three are from the Plate league where it is mostly the Northeastern states.

Among spinners from Elite Group teams, only Uttar Pradesh left-arm orthodox, Saurabh Kumar, makes the cut at No. 10.

Jalaj Saxena, a Madhya Pradesh all-rounder playing as a professional for Kerala, has 40 wickets bowling off-spin. Though some of the success has come on rank turners, he is the only other domestic spinner who can draw the selectors’ attention.

Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal says a prolonged cold spell has meant the Nagpur pitch wasn’t dry enough to help spinners. He says though it is mid-February, the nights are still chilly. “It is not that we have bowled well. The pacers should have come into play.

“They were a bit off the mark. But the Nagpur wicket hasn’t given any assistance to our spin bowlers because of the weather,” said Faiz, whose team failed to qualify for the quarters this time.

“It was raining even towards the end of our campaign,” he said, referring to Vidarbha’s penultimate game against Kerala early this month—last year, the final was played in February first week—in which one-and-a-half days were lost. Sarwate, his key spinner, took only 32 wickets in eight matches while another Vidarbha star of last year, off-spinner Akshay Wakhare, managed only 16 wickets.

Teams have complained about not having enough sun to provide spinners helpful conditions.

The cold weather hasn’t allowed pitches to dry and break up in many parts of the country. The main reason is the league phase has run almost entirely in December-January, the coldest months in North and Central India.

Last year, the Ranji season began in November, and in October the season before that, giving spinners far more hotter days to make an impact. This season though—the quarter-finals start on Thursday—there were many late starts and not enough wear and tear of the wicket to assist spin. However, weather alone can’t be blamed. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, considered Saurashtra’s main weapon with Ravindra Jadeja away on India duty, puts down his performances largely to helpful wickets. He is now in Ongole, preparing for the quarter-final against hosts Andhra.

“I have bowled just like how I did last year, but the pitches haven’t been supportive. They have been pace-friendly, mainly in away matches. The ball is coming out nicely (from the hand) but there has been no turn,” he says. In four away games, he took just eight wickets, bowling very little in Vadodara (Baroda-western India), and Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh).

Pace-friendly pitches is one complaint; BCCI deploying neutral curators has stopped hosts from laying pitches that suit their strengths. However, there have still been inconsistencies.

Punjab managed to get a wicket tailor-made for spinners in Patiala that saw 24 wickets fall in a day. However, eliminated Delhi’s plea of a pace-friendly, and then spin-friendly, wicket for their last two games fell on deaf ears. “We wanted a turner but couldn’t get,” said skipper Dhruv Shorey, who without a quality spinner needed a rank turner to push for win in the last game.

There was no pre-season workshop for curators this time. Ashish Bhowmick, who took over as the Pitches and Grounds Committee head before this season, said he is not allowed to speak on the issue apart from saying that curators know their job.

Former India spinner Maninder Singh feels bowlers need to show consistency in the days’ format if they are to nurse expectations of India selection.

“You have to perform year after year. You need to develop skills and ways, learn how to set batsmen up, handle conditions. That is when selectors are going to consider you. Unfortunately, what has happened is over the past few years we have seen many spinners coming into the India team through IPL, and I fear a lot many could be thinking on those lines,” he said, when asked why spinners don’t show patience as in the past but instead expect the pitch to help.

In the past decade, many have made it to the India team through IPL—R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal—the limited-overs specialist has hardly played Ranji for Haryana—and Krunal Pandya being prime examples. “They must realise that consistency at domestic level in the longer format alone will make you a complete bowler,” Maninder adds.