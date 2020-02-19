e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli’s team on the cusp of huge record ahead of Wellington Test

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli’s team on the cusp of huge record ahead of Wellington Test

Ind v NZ: Team India has won 7 consecutive Test matches, their longest winning streak in Test cricket and victory at Wellington will help this team beat its own mark. This will also be the tied fourth highest streak in Test cricket.

cricket Updated: Feb 19, 2020 19:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli (C) does a victory lap of the ground along with teammates after India won the third day of the second Test cricket match of a two-match series between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata.
India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli (C) does a victory lap of the ground along with teammates after India won the third day of the second Test cricket match of a two-match series between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata.(AFP)
         

The Basin Reserve in Wellington is a tough ground for touring teams. The extremely windy conditions and the green pitches have often been a death bed for opposition batting attacks. New Zealand’s pacers, adept at bowling in these conditions, have made life difficult for touring batsmen. India have a particularly poor record at the venue and Virat Kohli’s team will have to combat the odds if they are to come up trumps.

Apart from a victory in the 1968 series, India’s first tour of New Zealand, the team has lost four matches and drawn two over the years. But this team under Kohli will look to change that statistic as they stand on the cusp of a huge record. Team India has won 7 consecutive Test matches, their longest winning streak in Test cricket and victory at Wellington will help this team beat its own mark. This will also be the tied fourth highest streak in Test cricket.

Australia hold the record for the most Test wins in a row (16), a record they achieved twice, once under the captaincy of Steve Waugh and then under Ricky Ponting.

India are currently sitting on top of the World Test Championship points table and victory at Wellington will help Kohli’s team further tighten their grip on the top slot.

