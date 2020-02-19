e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Almost as good as...’: Michael Vaughan comes up with interesting comment on world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera

‘Almost as good as...’: Michael Vaughan comes up with interesting comment on world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad is well on its way to become the world’s largest cricket stadium as it will host 110,000 spectators, which will be more than double of its previous capacity.

cricket Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bird eye view of the cricket stadium in Motera.
Bird eye view of the cricket stadium in Motera.(BCCI/ Twitter)
         

Former England captain Michael Vaughan came up with a hilarious Tweet after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded pictures of the picturesque stadium in Motera. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad is well on its way to become the world’s largest cricket stadium as it will host 110,000 spectators, which will be more than double of its previous capacity. The pictures of the venue has already created a lot of buzz among fans and players alike.

Also Read: Kohli looks to emulate Pataudi’s 52-year-old feat in Wellington

Vaughan, however, seemingly took a friendly dig at the stadium as he compared it with Headingley in Leeds, which has a capacity of 17,000 as per ESPN Cricinfo. Vaughan’s Tweet read: “Almost as good as Headingley !!!!” 

The Sardar Patel Stadium -- or Motera, as it is simply known -- was first built in 1982 when the state government of Gujarat donated 50 acres of land for its construction. The ground began hosting international cricket a year later in 1983.

Also Read: Openers, pace combination: Kohli drops big hint on India’s XI for 1st Test

BCCI uploaded couple of pictures on social media and their post read: “#MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 World’s largest #Cricket stadium.” 

 

So far, Motera has held one T20I (Pakistan’s final international on Indian soil, played back in 2012), 12 Test matches and 24 ODIs -- the last of which, between India and Sri Lanka in November 2014, was also the final game it hosted before it closed for reconstruction.

Also Read: Kohli to go full throttle for 3 more years, will reassess plans after grind

By September 2015, the work to build the “world’s largest cricket stadium” began, sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (he has also served as the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, which runs the venue).

((With agency inputs))

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India’s growth, says RBI Governor
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India’s growth, says RBI Governor
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news