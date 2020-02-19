‘Almost as good as...’: Michael Vaughan comes up with interesting comment on world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera

cricket

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:13 IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan came up with a hilarious Tweet after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded pictures of the picturesque stadium in Motera. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad is well on its way to become the world’s largest cricket stadium as it will host 110,000 spectators, which will be more than double of its previous capacity. The pictures of the venue has already created a lot of buzz among fans and players alike.

Vaughan, however, seemingly took a friendly dig at the stadium as he compared it with Headingley in Leeds, which has a capacity of 17,000 as per ESPN Cricinfo. Vaughan’s Tweet read: “Almost as good as Headingley !!!!”

Almost as good as Headingley !!!! https://t.co/zO4qvLPUar — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 19, 2020

The Sardar Patel Stadium -- or Motera, as it is simply known -- was first built in 1982 when the state government of Gujarat donated 50 acres of land for its construction. The ground began hosting international cricket a year later in 1983.

BCCI uploaded couple of pictures on social media and their post read: “#MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 World’s largest #Cricket stadium.”

So far, Motera has held one T20I (Pakistan’s final international on Indian soil, played back in 2012), 12 Test matches and 24 ODIs -- the last of which, between India and Sri Lanka in November 2014, was also the final game it hosted before it closed for reconstruction.

By September 2015, the work to build the “world’s largest cricket stadium” began, sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (he has also served as the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, which runs the venue).

((With agency inputs))