'No unity. Everyone separated left and right': Gary Kirsten livid after Pakistan's embarrassing T20 World Cup exit

Things continue to go from bad to worse for Pakistan. Following their league stage ouster from the T20 World Cup, reports of an implosion between coach Gary Kirsten and the Pakistan team have emerged. Kirsten, a former World Cup-winning coach with India, reportedly pulled up every player of the Pakistan team in a meeting after their final match against Ireland and called them out for lack of unity within the team. Gary Kirsten with the Pakistan team during the T20 World Cup(Getty)

According to a report in Pakistan's Geo Super News, Kirsten was appalled to see Pakistan players not getting along with each other. This was further quoted by a renowned Pakistan sports journalist, whose sources revealed the quotes Kirsten used to express his disappointment with the team.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten said.

Kirsten's alleged and 'shocking' statements have reportedly created quite a stir in the Pakistan cricketing circuit. Ever since, many Pakistan sports journalists – across print, online, and TV – have been taken aback by these kinds of remarks. It is important to note that Kirsten did not make these comments at any press conference or public addressal. In fact, he is on his way back home to South Africa as certain Pakistan players will take the flight from Miami to Pakistan via Dubai while six, including captain Babar Azam himself, will jet off to the UK on holiday.

Kirsten also questions Pakistan's fitness, skill

Geo Super also claims that lack of unity wasn't the only aspect of Pakistan cricket he addressed. Kirsten also pointed out how the team and players are way behind in terms of skills and fitness. The shot selection of batters was also questioned. Kirsten's explosive discussion included telling players, 'No one knows which shot to play when' and dishing out a warning. "Players who improve in these areas will be included in the team; otherwise, they will be dropped," the report further claims.

The verbal bomb coming from Kirsten, someone known for his calm demeanour, underlines the severity of Pakistan cricket's crisis. Many former cricketers believe that the rut starts at the top, the PCB, where the chairmanship has become a game of musical chairs. Couple that with the abundance of shuffling around of players, coaches, and captaincy, and all of it culminates into a recipe for disaster.

This is a team with a rich cricketing history. Imran Khan leading the team to the 1992 World Cup is the stuff of legends. A force to be reckoned with in the 1990s, the 2000s and the early part of the 2010s, Pakistan's cricket has been on the wane for a while now. Even their rivalry with India is starting to lose steam, given its recent one-sided nature.

They've done some incredible things in the past. In 2021, they reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and a year later, defied all odds to emerge finalists in Australia. Their legendary cricketers are calling for drastic measures – Wasim Akram wants an overhaul – and truth be told, it wouldn't be surprising to see a few bold calls being taken.