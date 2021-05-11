No Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah in Aakash Chopra's IPL 2021 Team XI

The Indian Premier League 2021 season was halted mid-way after several players inside the bio-bubble tested positive for the Covid-19. But the fans still got to witness some of the most memorable performances in the tournament's history in the first half of the tournament. While AB de Villiers' knock against Kolkata Knight Riders was a highlight, Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore set social media on fire.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra listed his IPL 2021 Team XI. Just like an IPL team, Chopra placed seven Indians in his team and four overseas players.

Also read: 'Already not playing against India & only 5, 6 other teams that we should play'

Several big India stars such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah missed out on Chopra's list, there were a few surprise entrants who made their way in it.

"I have kept KL Rahul first. He played three big knocks, which includes two nineties and a 60-odd. All three of them came in a winning cause, so whenever he scored runs his team won. He played at a good strike rate as well. Along with him is Shikhar Dhawan and he has the Orange Cap on his head. The maturity with which he has started playing, this is the upgraded version of Shikhar Dhawan which we have seen from the last IPL," Chopra said.

"I have kept Faf at No.3. He opened for his team but I have kept him at No.3. He has been consistent and played in a destructive fashion. CSK's revival wouldn't have happened without him," he added.

"At No.4, I have kept Glenn Maxwell. He scored the difficult runs. His performance in the first five matches was outstanding. I have kept AB de Villiers at No.5. His innings in Ahmedabad was fantastic and the knock against KKR in Chennai was one of the finest you would see in the IPL," he further said.

"At No.6, I have kept Pant. I know it is too low down the order but you can promote him if a left-hander is required to be sent. I will get him to keep and not AB," Chopra went on.

"At No.7, you can keep Jaddu. His bowling was very good and he batted amazingly well. He played in a bold fashion and run-outs while fielding, four catches in an innings. He knows everything, he has been absolutely brilliant.

"At No.8, I have got Chris Morris. He continuously did something or the other, either in batting or bowling. On the whole, he kept paying the EMIs of the 16.25 crores for which he was bought.

"At No.9, 10, and 11, I have got all three Indians. One is Rahul Chahar, then Avesh Khan, and finally Harshal Patel," Chopra signed off.

Aakash Chopra IPL 2021 Team XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Rishabh pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Morris, Rahul Chahar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

The Indian Premier League 2021 season was halted mid-way after several players inside the bio-bubble tested positive for the Covid-19. But the fans still got to witness some of the most memorable performances in the tournament's history in the first half of the tournament. While AB de Villiers' knock against Kolkata Knight Riders was a highlight, Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore set social media on fire. Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra listed his IPL 2021 Team XI. Just like an IPL team, Chopra placed seven Indians in his team and four overseas players. Also read: 'Already not playing against India & only 5, 6 other teams that we should play' Several big India stars such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah missed out on Chopra's list, there were a few surprise entrants who made their way in it. "I have kept KL Rahul first. He played three big knocks, which includes two nineties and a 60-odd. All three of them came in a winning cause, so whenever he scored runs his team won. He played at a good strike rate as well. Along with him is Shikhar Dhawan and he has the Orange Cap on his head. The maturity with which he has started playing, this is the upgraded version of Shikhar Dhawan which we have seen from the last IPL," Chopra said. "I have kept Faf at No.3. He opened for his team but I have kept him at No.3. He has been consistent and played in a destructive fashion. CSK's revival wouldn't have happened without him," he added. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 'Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were my two favourite wickets': Avesh Khan Shoaib Akhtar believes Shaheen Afridi need not be rested Jasprit Bumrah receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine 'Some senior Indian guys don't like being restricted': MI fielding coach "At No.4, I have kept Glenn Maxwell. He scored the difficult runs. His performance in the first five matches was outstanding. I have kept AB de Villiers at No.5. His innings in Ahmedabad was fantastic and the knock against KKR in Chennai was one of the finest you would see in the IPL," he further said. "At No.6, I have kept Pant. I know it is too low down the order but you can promote him if a left-hander is required to be sent. I will get him to keep and not AB," Chopra went on. "At No.7, you can keep Jaddu. His bowling was very good and he batted amazingly well. He played in a bold fashion and run-outs while fielding, four catches in an innings. He knows everything, he has been absolutely brilliant. "At No.8, I have got Chris Morris. He continuously did something or the other, either in batting or bowling. On the whole, he kept paying the EMIs of the 16.25 crores for which he was bought. "At No.9, 10, and 11, I have got all three Indians. One is Rahul Chahar, then Avesh Khan, and finally Harshal Patel," Chopra signed off. Aakash Chopra IPL 2021 Team XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Rishabh pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Morris, Rahul Chahar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON