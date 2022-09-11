Home / Cricket / Nostalgic Virat Kohli posts adorable childhood photo after hitting 71st century. See pic

Nostalgic Virat Kohli posts adorable childhood photo after hitting 71st century. See pic

Published on Sep 11, 2022 08:02 AM IST

Virat Kohli seems to be enjoying the new phase that has begun in his career after ending the century drought. Continuing his jovial mood from reaching the milestone, the Indian cricketer posted a picture from his childhood on social media in which he can be seen enjoying his meal at a party.

Virat Kohli after hitting his 71st century.(file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli had the gorilla off his back when he hit an international century after 1020 days in the match against Afghanistan in super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022, on Thursday. The star India batsman also recorded his maiden T20I hundred with his explosive knock of 122 runs off just 61 balls. Amid the noise over his place in India's T20I team and some experts calling for his exclusion from India's squad for the T20 world cup this year, Kohli had a terrific run with the bat in Asia Cup. Ex-captain Kohli scored 276 runs in the tournament at a stunning average of 92 including two half-centuries.

The star India cricketer seems to be enjoying the new phase that has begun in his career after ending the century drought. He was all smiles after getting to three figures on Thursday and appreciated the applause from one and all. Continuing his jovial mood since reaching the milestone, Kohli posted a picture from his childhood on social media in which he can be seen enjoying his meal at a party.

“Khao piyo aish karo mitro…Dil par kise da dukhayo na (Eat, drink and be merry but don’t break anyone’s heart)", the India cricketer captioned the photo.

The 33-year old received love and appreciation from former cricketers and his fans around the world for his return to form. Speaking about the criticism over his long pending 71st century, the right handed batsman had said "what surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough."

By reaching his 71st century, Kohli levelled with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on the second spot in the list of most hundreds in international cricket. He needs 29 more centuries to equal Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 100 hundreds in international cricket.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

virat kohli cricket asia cup

Sunday, September 11, 2022
