'Not at all easy to get him away': Sangakkara names Indian bowler who gave him 'sleepless nights as a batsman'

Kumar Sangakkara is one of the most decorated batsmen in the history of cricket. The Sri Lankan great played with impressive consistency and his shot-making was a joy to behold. With him in the side, Sri Lanka managed to become one of the most dangerous teams in the world and reached several World Cup finals while winning the T20I showpiece event in 201.

When he decided to retire in 2015, he was the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket while being the sixth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. During his 15-year career, Sangakkara amassed 28,016 runs in international cricket while instilling fear in the bowlers.

However, there was one bowler who gave him 'sleepless nights as a batsman'. In a video posted by ICC to celebrate Hall of Famer Anil Kumble, Sangakkara described how he viewed the legendary leg-spinner.

"Kumble has given me a few sleepless nights as a batsman. He was not your orthodox leg-spinner. This big, tall gangly bowler running in and bowling with very high arm action. Bowling fast, bowling straight and accurately. It was not at all easy to get him away for runs. A lot of bounce... he had great pace on the ball and if there was any rough on a length, the batsman had very little chance of getting away. Lovely guy, very intense cricketer but an absolute champion for India and world cricket," Sangakkara said in a video shared by the ICC.

Even former Pakistan skipper, Wasim Akram remembered the bowling of Kumble as he said that he was unlike any other leg-spinner.

"I remember he got 10 wickets against us, in India in Delhi in an innings. I was the 10th wicket, I still remember like it was yesterday. A very difficult bowler, unlike any other leg spinner," said the Akram