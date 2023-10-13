Not dwelling on history, want to win World Cup: Quinton de Kock

The serene demeanor of Quinton de Kock outside the cricket boundary conceals a vastly different persona one witnesses on the field, especially when he wields his willow or dons the gloves behind the stumps. His unwavering commitment to the game becomes evident, and he believes that this year's World Cup offers the ideal opportunity for his team to deliver their finest performance.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa(AFP)

As South Africa's most celebrated white-ball cricketer, de Kock has made a stellar start to what could potentially be the 30-year-old's final World Cup in this format. He has notched back-to-back centuries, elevating his status in a side filled with top talent. His fearless batting has propelled South Africa to consecutive resounding victories over former champions Australia and Sri Lanka.

Speaking after Thursday's 134-run win over five-time champions Australia, De Kock expressed optimism: “It's a fantastic beginning to our World Cup campaign. I'm thoroughly enjoying my cricket. We aim to clinch the World Cup this time. Everyone in the team is giving their best and I believe that if we continue to put our best foot forward, we can achieve our desired goal.”

De Kock brushed off South Africa's "chokers" tag. “We are not dwelling on history and are determined to secure a top finish this time. Right from the start, we are on the right path and committed to seizing every opportunity.”

De Kock's consecutive centuries in the World Cup are a testament to his preparation for this campaign. Prior to South Africa's Cup opener, he had not scored an ODI hundred in 20 months and 18 innings. Since then, he has hit three fifties, scored his first T20I century, participated in various leagues and announced his retirement from the 50-over format after the World Cup.

"It was a magnificent win for the team," de Kock said after beating Australia. “We were uncertain about how the pitch would behave, but we assessed the conditions adeptly and batted well. Batsmen who spent time at the crease understood the conditions and exploited their scoring opportunities. 311 was an above-par score, and having played here for the Lucknow IPL team, I can attest that chasing becomes challenging.”

De Kock pointed to the nature of the pitch changing as the game wore on, especially under the lights. "The wicket did alter a bit. It was humid, and the bowlers were on top of their game, offering no loose deliveries while taking early wickets. We are eager to prove ourselves. Although we've had a good start, it's only two games. The World Cup is a lengthy tournament with matches coming thick and fast. We'll take it one game at a time." De Kock has aggregated 6385 runs in 147 ODIs with 19 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma lauded de Kock's role in the consecutive victories. “I believe 311 was a bit more than par; probably 290-300 was par. I'm pleased we lost the toss because we wanted to chase as well. Personally, I was not at my best with the bat, and found it challenging, but Quinton deserves credit for his exceptional performance. It was nearly a flawless game.”

Australia captain, Pat Cummins, said: "Quinton batted superbly; we struggled to break through. Despite their formidable score, we felt it was a chaseable target. The conditions appeared tough tonight and their bowlers performed remarkably well. The ball seemed to move more under the lights."

