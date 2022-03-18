'Not going to be easy. They have never done justice to their talent': Gavaskar on Mayank taking over as PBKS captain

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have entered a transitional phase in their Indian Premier League (IPL) history with Mayank Agarwal at helm. KL Rahul, their former captain, left the franchise after not being wanted to be retained by Punjab and hence the franchise named Mayank as their new leader and Anil Kumble continuing as coach. But former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that the task will not be an easy one for the new skipper.

Punjab Kings have reached playoffs only twice in 15 seasons - 2008 and 2014 - and finished as runners-up in the seventh season. Since 2014, Punjab have finished bottom of the table twice with their result happening in 2017 when they have finished fifth in the points table.

Sharing his thought on Punjab and how difficult it will be for Mayank in the new season, Gavaskar, in conversation with Star Sports, admitted that it will be herculean task given that PBKS have struggled to make the most of the talent present in the squad.

“It is not going to be easy. They are one team, who over the years, have not done justice to their talent. The reasons, we don't know. In T20 format, it is just that sometimes you need that element of luck. But they are the team who can only get better because, if I'm not wrong they are yet to reach the finals (they reached in 2014). So there is that incentive in front of them, to make the knockouts or the finals. And who knows, once they get there, they could take the trophy home,” he said.

Punjab were earlier last month praised for their superb outing in the IPL 2022 mega auction after making noteworthy purchases in Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan, making the franchise look solid on paper.

They will be opening their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27 in Navi Mumbai.