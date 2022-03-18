'His track record isn't good in SENA nations': Ex-BCCI selector explains why Babar Azam is still not part of Fab Four

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has long been knock on the door to make his way into the Fab Four which presently comprises of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. And with his masterclass knock of 196 runs in the second Test against the no.1 ranked Test team, Australia, in Karachi, that helped Pakistan draw the match, Babar reignited the debate and former BCCI selector Saba Karim gave his verdict on the matter.

A valiant and a sensational 196 by Babar, which now is the highest fourth-innings score by a Test captain, helped Pakistan bounce back from a colossal target to draw the game and subsequently force a decider. The knock received accolades all around the globe leaving fans questioning about Babar's place in the Fab Four. So has he finally made the elite club?

Well, Saba still wants to wait a few more innings before coming to a conclusion, but admitted that Babar has shown signs of struggle in SENA countries.

ALSO READ: '2018 was my worst year. Any other team would have dropped me but Virat showed support': India bowler on Kohli's backing

"I still feel when Babar faces challenging conditions, when Pakistan travels to SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, his track record, especially in Test matches has not been as good as the subcontinent. I will wait for some more time before adding him to the Fab Four," he said on India News.

As per Babar's record in SENA countries, he owns an average of 39.30 in 14 Tests, scoring 809 runs. He however has an impressive record in England, where he scored 263 runs in his last visit to the country, averaging 65.75.

However, he was effusive in his praise for Babar's knock.

"If we see otherwise, he is technically very sound, he is a fantastic player, he is a match-winner, bats with responsibility. That is why I feel he can definitely make an entry in the Fab Four but once he consistently starts scoring runs in these countries.

"It was an amazing knock and it was even more important because Pakistan were bowled out for just 148 runs in the first innings. So they were trying to save the match here and they could have even won the match if they had time. Considering that, it was a huge knock," he added.