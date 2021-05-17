‘I'm not going to play forever’: Shami keen to 'pass on' his experience with youngsters of Team India

After missing out on the whole of England Tests at home due to injury, seasoned Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is back in India’s Test squad that will leave for England tour on June 2. The Indian contingent will first play the finale of the World Test Series against New Zealand in Southampton and then lock horns with the hosts in a 5-match Test rubber in the month of August.

The Indian squad is comprised of a bunch of youngsters who had outclassed the Australians in the Test series Down Under earlier this year. Shami, who has been India’s prominent fast bowler over the years, has said that he would like to pass on the input to the young crop of Team India before he quits the game.

In an interview with Gulf News, the right-arm quick spoke about the responsibilities he got on his shoulders being a senior bowler of the team. He admitted the fact that he won’t be playing the game forever and wished to pass on his learnings to the young cricketers.

“It comes automatically as after being in international cricket for so many years, I would like to share any input that the youngsters may want. I am not going to play forever, so it will be great if I can pass on something to the youngsters,” Shami said.

ALSO READ | 'Some people have names stored away, ready to pull trigger when time is right': Adam Gilchrist on Sandpapergate

Shami also explained how he made a strong comeback after an injury he picked up in Australia which kept him away from the game for 4-months.

“The experience over the years has helped me to learn to look after my body. I know how much training is needed, how to keep myself hydrated etc - all these factors must have also helped,” Shami said.

Shami believes that his side will have a great summer because of their recent form.

“We have played some extraordinary cricket in recent times as a unit and naturally, the confidence level is high on the eve of our departure for England. If we can reproduce some of the form which we did over the last six months, I am confident it will be a great summer for us,” Shami said.