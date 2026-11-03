Not many in the world can do what he does: Shubman Gill highlights Hardik Pandya’s importance to India’s ODI World Cup plans

India's ODI captain Shubman Gill emphasised the value Hardik Pandya brings to the table, pointing out that few players in world cricket offer the same range of skills. The all-rounder gives Gill the flexibility to deploy him in different situations, and his ability to bowl with both the new and old ball provides India with options across different phases of the game.

Shubman Gill highlights Hardik Pandya's importance to India's ODI plans. (ANI)

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However, Pandya's fitness has been a major concern for India as they prepare for next year's ODI World Cup. The star all-rounder has been battling persistent injuries since IPL 2026. He came close to making a comeback on a couple of occasions, only to suffer fresh setbacks that delayed his return.

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Pandya was picked in the India A squad for the 50-over series against Australia A last month, but sustained a shin injury, which further pushed back his return and ruled him out of the New Zealand tour. To manage his recovery, Pandya moved his base to Bengaluru after the IPL and now trains at the Centre of Excellence there.

Gill revealed that the two have had multiple conversations about Pandya's role.

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{{^usCountry}} "We have had multiple conversations, he is a quality player - not many in the world can do what he does. Hopefully he plays some domestic and gets back. Unfortunate he got a niggle before India A match," Gill said in the press conference, ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have had multiple conversations, he is a quality player - not many in the world can do what he does. Hopefully he plays some domestic and gets back. Unfortunate he got a niggle before India A match," Gill said in the press conference, ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand. {{/usCountry}}

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‘No 7-8 will be taken care of’

Gill believes Pandya's return will also address India's concerns in the lower-middle order, particularly around the No. 7 and 8 slots. The India captain said he is happy with the batting group heading into next year's ODI World Cup.

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"Whenever Hardik bhai comes back, no 7-8 will also be taken care of. Happy with batting group leading up to the ODI World Cup," he said.

Apart from Hardik, India will be without Jasprit Bumrah, who has been included in the Test squad but left out of the ODI series to manage his workload. Gill and KL Rahul, meanwhile, will miss the last two matches as they turn their attention to the upcoming Tests.

The five-match ODI series begins at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4 and concludes on November 15 in Mount Maunganui.