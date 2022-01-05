‘Not many teams can beat New Zealand in their backyard’: Cricket fraternity lauds Bangladesh on historic Test win

Ebadot Hossain took a career-best 6-46 as Bangladesh beat World Test Champions New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test of the two-game series on Wednesday, capturing their first-ever win in New Zealand.

Ebadot broke down New Zealand’s resistance as the home team was dismissed in its second innings for 169, its lowest score against Bangladesh. The visitors, then, chased down the lowly 40-run target with eight wickets to spare.

It was only Bangladesh’s sixth Test win away from home and its first Test win over a team ranked in the top-5: New Zealand is ranked No. 2 and Bangladesh No. 9. The result also brought to an end BlackCaps’ unbeaten streak in its last 17 Tests at home.

The possibility of any stern resistance by New Zealand, marshaled around veteran batsman Ross Taylor who was 37 not out when play began, quickly dissolved, thanks to Ebadot.

The tall right-armer, who snaps to attention and salutes when he takes a wicket, saluted twice when he bowled Taylor for 40. Then he dismissed Kyle Jamieson to leave New Zealand 160-7. Shoriful pulled off a brilliant diving catch at mid-wicket to complete the second dismissal.

Taskin Ahmed then stepped in to help wrap up the New Zealand innings. He removed the other overnight batsman, allrounder Rachin Ravindra, for 16. Ravindra had edged a delivery from Ebadot between first slip and the wicketkeeper but this time the edge carried finer to keeper Liton Das. Taskin bowled Tim Southee (0) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished it off with the wicket of Trent Boult, who was brilliantly caught at deep mid-wicket by the substitute Taijul Islam.

As Bangladesh registered an incredible win, the cricket fraternity hailed the side's achievement.

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan wrote, “What a way to start the year for bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff.”

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman wrote, “Congratulations @BCBtigers for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time.”

Here's how the other current and former cricketers lauded the Mominul Haque-led side on the historic win:

(With agency inputs)

