'Not my fault': Sooryavanshi sledges back at Tilak Varma, returns 'first innings' favour as South Zone captain complains

Tilak Varma did it in the first innings, and it cost Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his wicket shortly after as the teenager missed out on a half-century. The 15-year-old did not forget. He returned the favour during South Zone’s batting innings on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy final, which concluded on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with East Zone winning on first-innings lead.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sledges Tilak Varma

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With South Zone criticised for a defensive bowling approach on a placid Chepauk track, Tilak took matters into his own hands during East Zone’s first innings and sledged Sooryavanshi, with whom he had shared the dressing room earlier this summer for India A and India.

On the stump mic, Tilak was heard saying: “Kya yaar ye vice-captain (What is this, vice-captain)?”

Sooryavanshi, who had looked in sublime touch, particularly against the experienced Mohammed Siraj, lost his wicket shortly after, falling for 44 off 37 balls following a century opening stand with Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The Bihar teenager returned the favour on Day 4.

In a clip shared by Star Sports on Thursday, Sooryavanshi is seen chirping in Tilak’s ears as the players stepped onto the field. Tilak, seemingly keen to avoid an exchange, was seen complaining, perhaps to the umpire.

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{{^usCountry}} The Rajasthan Royals star, smiling through the exchange, replied: “The same happened to me in the first innings. It’s not my fault.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rajasthan Royals star, smiling through the exchange, replied: “The same happened to me in the first innings. It’s not my fault.” {{/usCountry}}

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Tilak remained unfazed.

The India T20I vice-captain went on to score 99, but agonisingly missed out on a century as South Zone were dismissed for 336.

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East Zone then added to their lead and batted through the remainder of Day 4 and the final day to clinch the title on first-innings lead. They had piled up 708 in their first innings and 388/7 in the second, with captain Ishan Kishan starring with the bat.

Kishan smashed a record 270 on Day 2 before following it up with 80 in the second innings. He faced 334 balls and spent a total of 522 minutes at the crease across the two innings.

It was East Zone’s first Duleep Trophy title in 13 years.

Tilak was named Player of the Series after scores of 116*, 51* and 99.