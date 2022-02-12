'Not sure I've seen many better to be totally honest': Ponting showers massive praise on India's 22-year-old rising star

Ricky Ponting knows a young talent when he sees one. Year ago, Ponting as part of the Delhi Capitals team management spotted a young Rishabh Pant and look where he is now. The former Australia captain, besides his amazing prediction skills, has been vocal about Indian youngsters and some of the talent that is coming through the ranks. Being at Capitals itself was enough fodder for Ponting to not only identify, but offer a guiding light to those players.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction that promises to once again put the spotlight on some players, Ponting has identified a batter he feels has what it takes to go all the way, even though he may not be at his peak at the moment. The youngster has worked closely with Ponting as part of the Capitals set-up and is one of the rare budding Indian cricketers that has managed to impress the Aussie great.

"I hung on to one at the Delhi Capitals this year, one of our retained players is Prithvi Shaw, who we saw some absolute brilliance from through the IPL season last year," said Ponting. Everyone's known a bit about him for the last couple of years. I still think he is learning a lot about himself as a person and learning a lot about himself as a player. I am not sure I have seen many better to be totally honest," Ponting told ICC.

Shaw endured a poor IPL 2020, scoring just 228 runs but roared back to form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, amassing over 800 runs. His terrific run continued in IPL 2021, where Shaw managed 479 runs with four half-centuries. In the match against KKR, Shaw became only the second batter in the IPL to hit six fours in an over. Ponting shed light on the youngster, highlighting the traits that make Shaw unique.

"He is someone that when he isn't batting well, doesn't want to bat a lot. When he is batting well, he wants to bat all the time. And that sort of went against the grain of what I felt and knew as a player myself. But to get the best out of him, we will just let him go and get himself organised and sorted,” added Ponting.

