'Not sure if it is long-term solution': Rahul Dravid on teams playing different squads for different formats

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, who will be leading the Indian team as head coach in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, gave his opinion on the two-squads practice being implemented by the Indian cricket team and addressed if it may become a norm in the future or not.

In a unique situation, an Indian team comprising of youngsters and white-ball specialists will be traveling to Sri Lanka for the series consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. The team led by Shikhar Dhawan, will not see several of India's first-team players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among others, as they will be in the UK for the five-match Test series against England.

Dravid was asked if he believes teams playing different squads for different formats could become a norm in the future, but he said that while it seems like a good option to follow amid Covid-19 restrictions, he remains unsure whether teams would opt for this in future as there are other stakeholders in play who will have to be included in this discussion.

"This is a unique situation in terms of the quarantine and travel restrictions. It is very hard to predict what is going to happen on a month-to-month basis (with COVID-19)," Dravid said at a virtual media interaction on Sunday.

"When the travel between countries becomes restricted this could be done in the short term. Whether it is a long term solution? I am not sure. For that, we need to have more conversations with all stakeholders including other boards, sponsors, media rights, and so on," he added.

"It does ease some pressure on the all-format players as it is becoming increasingly difficult for the same set of players to get through the restrictions that are in place," he further said.

India-Sri Lanka series will kick off from July13th.

