'Not sure if surgery has come up yet': England head coach provides update on Jofra Archer's injury ahead of India T20Is

With the T20I series between India and England four days away, there is no certainty whether Jofra Archer will be fit enough to play just yet. The England pacer did some damage to his right elbow, and as a result, had to miss the second and fourth Tests against India. The extent of the damage is unknown at the moment but Chris Silverwood, the England head coach, has informed that Archer’s injury is being looked into.

"Jofra's elbow did flare up a little bit and the medical staff are managing that at the moment. Obviously, we'll monitor his progress. The medical staff are talking about how we deal with this long term. "He's trained today with the white-ball squad. We'll be monitoring his situation," Silverwood said.

With some high-profile series up for grabs, including New Zealand’s tour of England in June and the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League starting April 9, how the medical team deal with Archer’s injury remains to be seen. Furthermore, his workload management is something that is expected to be managed carefully given the big-match T20 player that he is. There have been talks of the requirement of a possible surgery, but Silverwood isn't sure if it's something that's been discussed.

"I'll be guided by the medics," Silverwood replied to questions about workload management for Archer. "We'll see where we end up with him. I want Jofra to be fit for all forms of cricket. I want him to have a long, successful Test career.

"Could we limit the number of overs he bowls? It's not something I would go out and predict but we'll find out in the course of time. The important thing for me at the moment is that Jofra gets every resource we can provide to make sure he does have a long and successful Test career. I'm not sure surgery has come up yet. I'll be guided by the medics on that. I wouldn't say I'm concerned, no."