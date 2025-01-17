'Not talking about Virat Kohli': Irfan Pathan sparks 'separate hotels' debate with no-nonsense question aimed at BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued strong diktats to centrally contracted players to ensure discipline, unity, and a positive team environment going forward. The guidelines were formed after India's disastrous Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign, which saw Rohit Sharma and co. lose 1-3. Irfan Pathan sparked the ‘separate hotels’ debate after BCCI issued 10 guidelines that every centrally contracted player must follow. (Getty Images)

One of the guidelines now clearly states that every player picked in the squad for a particular series and tour needs to stay in the same hotel as the rest of the team. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has now raised issues regarding the same point, asking how players were allowed to stay in different hotels earlier.

Irfan Pathan further said that even the greatest players in the past used to stay with the rest of the team in the same hotel. For the uninitiated, some players have been found guilty of staying in different hotels with their respective families quite often during the previous tours.

However, the BCCI has ended this practice, asking every player to stay in the same hotel. The board has also asked the players not to leave practice sessions early even after completing their individual sessions.

"Even the greatest players in the past stayed in the same hotels as the rest of the Indian team. How was staying in a separate hotel allowed in the first place?" Irfan Pathan asked on X (formerly Twitter).

A user then asked the India all-rounder not to beat around the bush and publicly name Virat Kohli. However, Irfan replied, "Nah, I'm not talking about Virat."

Domestic cricket mandatory for centrally contracted players

The batting lineup came under severe criticism for the performances Down Under. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma underwhelmed throughout the tour and their poor performances were the major reason behind India losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years.

The BCCI has made participation in domestic tournaments mandatory for selection. This guideline tops the list, which also includes rules for family travel, baggage allowance, and restrictions on personal staff.

The board has also made it clear that if any player doesn't comply with the guidelines, then he will face disciplinary action, which includes sanctions from playing tournaments conducted by the BCCI, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

If a player wants any exception, he needs to get it pre-approved by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

This guideline has seen Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant make themselves available for the next round of the Ranji Trophy. However, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul are not clear.