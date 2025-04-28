‘Nothing, batting mein kya ukhaada…’: RCB captain Rajat Patidar finds himself on wrong end of teammate's brutal roast

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their strong campaign in the IPL 2025 season with a win over the strong Delhi Capitals, which sent them to the top of the table. RCB’s win in New Delhi saw a clinical bowling performance backed up by a batting showcase by Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli, guiding the chase of 163 home after a slightly wobbly start. RCB captain Rajat Patidar was run out after scoring just 6 runs vs DC on Sunday.(PTI)

At one point, RCB found themselves on 26-3 after captain Rajat Patidar was run-out, before Kohli and Krunal’s 119-run partnership. Patidar was slightly unfortunate to be dismissed on six as Karun Nair ran him out with a sensational direct throw, but that didn’t prevent his teammate Jitesh Sharma from having some fun at the skipper’s expense.

Asked by RCB coach Andy Flower to say a few words in the dressing room after the win, Jitesh was going through all the contributions by RCB’s batters. When it came to his captain, Jitesh simply said “Rajat — nothing,” causing the dressing room to break into a wave of laughter.

The banter between the wicketkeeper and Patidar didn’t stop there, as a clip from later on showed Patidar get on Jitesh’s case for the comment. “Nothing bol raha hai (he’s saying I did nothing,” said Patidar, to which Jitesh quickly responded “Batting mein kya ukhaada isne (what did he pull off in the batting)?”

Patidar then pointed at the logo of smartphone brand Nothing, which is a commercial partner and sponsor for RCB in IPL 2025, on the leg of his pants, saying “Were you talking about this? It’s okay because we won the match today.”

“Our rapport is just like that,” added the RCB skipper to the camera, with it being clear this was all a joke between teammates and friends, taken in the right spirit by both parties.

While Patidar couldn’t get his innings going and Jitesh didn’t get a chance to bat, the RCB innings was carried by the partnership of Krunal and Kohli, with contributions from Jacob Bethell at the top and Tim David at the death. Jitesh also called Bethell’s six off Mitchell Starc on IPL debut the ‘shot of the day’, before crediting David for his statement performances lower down the order.

RCB’s next match is a tense rivalry game at home against the struggling Chennai Super Kings, where they will be looking to extend their phenomenal start to the season and ensure they qualify in the top two spots of the table.