Home / Cricket / NZ cricketers, Olympians may get vaccinated on priority
cricket

NZ cricketers, Olympians may get vaccinated on priority

The application process for vaccination begins on March 31, and it will all boil down to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the New Zealand Olympic Committee applying for early vaccinations.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain. (Getty Images)

New Zealand cricketers, Olympians, and Paralympians may get early vaccinations after the government announced eligibility criteria on Wednesday.

New Zealand's Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins has laid out that all those athletes who are representing New Zealand in large sporting events, like playing Olympics or representing BlackCaps, may be eligible for getting early jabs.

The application process for vaccination begins on March 31, and it will all boil down to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the New Zealand Olympic Committee applying for early vaccinations.

"The key yardstick here is people travelling in an official capacity and ensuring their participation is in our national interest. We also expect these requests will need to be made by the appropriate agency or association on behalf of the individual, not by the individuals themselves. The final consideration is the level of risk travellers will be exposed to in the destination country," stuff.co.nz quoted Hipkins as saying.

"They will have to make an application and it will depend on what sort of events they are participating in, to whether they fit the national interest criteria. But certainly, your expectation is that the Olympians would be eligible under the national interest criteria and a national sports team participating in a significant event would also meet those criteria," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virat Kohli progresses, rapid rise for Suyakumar Yadav in T20I rankings

'He played a very good knock': Parthiv Patel lauds quality of Dhawan's 98

'He is behind in the queue': Laxman on why Shaw must wait for his chance in ODIs

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard's father passes away

Further talking about vaccination of athletes, Hipkins said: "My understanding is that we are talking about a few hundred potential athletes and sportspeople who might fit the category, so it is not a large group but, certainly, where the national significance criteria are met, then yes they would be able to."

New Zealand is slated to play two tests against England in June this year. Then the side would play the ICC World Test Championship final against India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

On the other hand, the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand cricket board covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP