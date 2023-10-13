NZ cruise to another easy win

A superb all-round performance by New Zealand on the way to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh was marred by an injury scare to their skipper Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson retired hurt during New Zealand's run chase. (Blackcaps Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing Bangladesh's total of 245/9, the Kiwis were in cruise mode with their captain making a promising return after a six-month long injury lay off, however he was forced to retire-hurt on 78 after being hit on the left thumb by a stray throw at the start of the 38th over as he took a quick single to mid-off.

He looked in considerable pain and opted to return to the pavilion as there was no relief even after twice taking treatment from the physio. The extent of injury will be clear after an X-Ray. According to NZC, he retired "as a precaution".

It was Williamsons’ first international game after rupturing his ACL during the IPL opener in March this year. In fact, there was uncertainty over his participation in the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, he beat the odds by making a faster than expected recovery. On a positive note, the way he batted showed that the break hasn't affected him. There was no sign of discomfort during his 107-ball effort in which he shared two partnerships, first with Devon Conway (45 runs) of 80 runs and then 108 runs with Daryl Mitchell (89 not out).

The scoreboard read 200/2 when the Kiwi skipper walked back to the pavilion after the second ball of the 38th over. NZ had the game in the bag at that point with 46 runs needed off 69 balls. Mitchell stepped up a gear at the exit of his skipper and finished the game in a hurry in the company of Glenn Phillips. It is NZ’s third straight win of the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the manner in which he marshalled his troops was spot on after putting Bangladesh in to bat on winning the toss. The Asian team came out with a clear intent to attack but it backfired and their innings lay in tatters at the end of the 13th over, having lost four wickets for 56 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON