ODI World Cup: ICC release schedule, see no issue with Pakistan

The schedule for the 13th ODI World Cup, and the first to be staged entirely in India, was announced here on Tuesday with just 100 days left for the tournament to kickoff. The fixtures were not entirely endorsed by Pakistan though the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not expect any issues with the team travelling to India for the 10-team tournament, to be played from October 5 to November 19.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice (L) and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah attend an event announcing the schedule of the upcoming Cricket World Cup in Mumbai (AFP)

The much-delayed schedule announced at a function shows the tournament will open with champions England taking on New Zealand – the two played a dream final in 2019 at Lord’s – in Ahmedabad on October 5.

The delay was caused mainly due to the strained political relations between India and Pakistan extending to the working of the two boards. Pakistan, the Asia Cup hosts in August-September, insisted India should play in the country and then reluctantly accepted a hybrid tournament with the Rohit Sharma-led team now playing their matches in Sri Lanka. Following this, Pakistan Cricket Board had raised doubts over the team playing in the World Cup and expressed reservations over venues.

Their high-profile league showdown is listed for October 15 in Ahmedabad. But a PCB spokesperson said in a statement: “The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan’s clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues. We are liaising with our government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the Event Authority (ICC).”

The organisers are confident that the itinerary will eventually go to plan. An ICC spokesperson said: “Pakistan have signed a participation agreement to compete; we definitely expect them to be there and have had no indications to the contrary. All members have to abide by the rules and the laws of their country, and we respect that. But we’re confident Pakistan will be in India for the Men’s Cricket World Cup.”

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, ICC made it clear that they won’t play in Mumbai, which hosts the first semi-final on November 15. They will only play in the second semis in Kolkata on November 16. India, if they qualify, will play their semis in Mumbai, but will travel to Kolkata if they face Pakistan, ICC said in its footnote to the schedule.

India, who won the title the last time they co-hosted in 2011, will open their campaign against Australia, in Chennai on October 8. They will travel to nine of the 10 tournament venues across the country for the league games. There will be two more flights if they go all the way as their last round-robin fixture will be in Bengaluru.

Ahmedabad’s 1,32,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium will host three high-profile matches as well as the final on November 19. Besides the opener and the India-Pakistan tie, England will face Australia there on November 4.

The last time India hosted, the MS Dhoni-led team’s heroics left the country delirious in joy. “You can score 1000s of runs in bilaterals. But if you give match-winning performances in World Cup, they are always remembered. Dhoni’s winning six, Kapil Dev’s 175 still give us goosebumps. Nothing compares to World Cups. They are cricket’s Olympics,” said 2011 World Cup winner Virender Sehwag at the event.

Sehwag said India would want to win it for Virat Kohli, much like how his team wanted to win in 2011 for Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli, 34, would possibly believe there is even more cricket left in him beyond the World Cup, but the competition will be marketed around the superstar in the game.

India may play a warm-up tie in Hyderabad. However, Mohali which hosted the India-Pakistan semi-final in 2011 has not got a game. Nagpur also has not been included among the venues. Hyderabad, a match venue, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will hold the warm-up games between September 29 and October 3.

Chennai, and not Kolkata, was in the running to host one semi-final. But due to the threat of rain in November, Chennai will have hosted its five matches by October 27.

SPIN TO WIN?

Spin is expected to play a key role this time. For that reason, PCB wanted Pakistan’s match against spin-heavy Afghanistan to be moved from Chennai to Bengaluru. The request was rejected.

Being hosts, India’s schedule though has been thought through. India will play Australia in Chennai and the other favourites England in Lucknow on pitches that are expected to assist spin. However, they will criss-cross the country for each game.

Muttiah Muralitharan, Sri Lanka’s 1996 Cup hero, said at the function: “I expect the two Rashids – England’s Adil Rashid and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan – to be amongst the leading wicket-takers.”

With the tournament being played during the Diwali period, the broadcasters, sponsors, ICC and BCCI all are hoping for bumper commercial bookings and ticket sales.

The 50-over cricket itself is facing uncertainty due to the domination of T20. However, BCCI secretary, Jay Shah said at the function: “At the moment we are having a debate about the future of the ODI World Cup. I am sure this World Cup in India will end the debate.”

For India to help dispel those doubts and recreate the magic of 2011, they will have to handle the hysteria that surrounds the hosts. The last three editions were won by the hosts – India (2011), Australia (2015) and England (2019).

Rohit Sharma has chased his ODI World Cup dream since the disappointment of not making it to the 2011 side. “It’s going to be a great experience playing in the World Cup at home. India won here 12 years ago and I know fans nationwide can’t wait for us to take the field this time. This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November,” the India skipper said in a tweet on BCCI’s official handle.

